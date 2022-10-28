Pablo Mari was stabbed while out with his family at a shopping center in Milan on Thursday. The Arsenal defender's injuries are not thought to be serious, with his current employers A.C Monza confident that he will make a full recovery after a minor procedure on Friday.

The Spanish footballer, who is contracted to the Gunners, is on a season-long loan with the Serie A club. Mari recalled the horror incident to Monza CEO Adriano Galliani, who confirmed that his injuries, while being severe, were not life threatening.

The 29-year-old was out with his family at a shopping centre when the incident occurred. Mari was punched in the face by the attacker before being stabbed in the back. The 46-year-old attacker was later arrested by the police and was reportedly mentally unstable.

"He told me about this incredible incident," Galliani said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "He had his son in a trolley and his wife next to him. He didn't notice anything. He then felt something painful in his back, which was the criminal's knife."

"Unfortunately, he also saw the criminal stab someone in the throat. He saw everything that happened and it was deeply disturbing," the Monza chief added.

Mari is expected to make a quick recovery and the defender has reportedly informed the club that he wants to be back in training on Monday. The centre-back is a regular starter for Monza, and has thus far made eight appearances in Serie A contributing one goal.

The unprovoked attack which saw four others rushed to hospital, claimed the life of a man in his 30's, who succumbed to his injuries. When the news of Mari's stabbing broke, his parent club Arsenal were in action against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta was informed of Mari's condition immediately after the game, and the Spanish coach revealed that technical director Edu was in contact with the player's agent. The Gunners released a statement condemning the attack, while sending their best wishes to all victims.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari," Arsenal said via a statement. "Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."