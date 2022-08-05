Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal Football Club to be active in the transfer market until deadline day on Aug. 31. The Gunners have signed five players thus far, while they also bid farewell to a number of players - both on loan and through permanent deals.

Arsenal's £45 million signing Gabriel Jesus is expected to lead the line when the Gunners take on Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game on Friday. The Brazilian was joined by Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates Stadium.

On the departure front, the north Londoners have bid farewell to Alexander Lacazette, Matteo Guendozi, Bernd Leno, Arthur Okonkwo, Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun. The former three have departed on permanent deals while the latter trio are on season-long loans until the summer of 2023.

Arteta confirmed on Thursday that the Gunners will remain active in the transfer market until the end. The Spanish coach hinted that their current focus remains on outgoings with many more players expected to leave the club in the coming weeks.

"We are really active as you can see with incomings and outgoings. Everything is still open, it's a long window, a lot has happened, it's incredible how much business the clubs have done across the Premier League," Arteta said, as quoted on Arsenal.com

"It shows how competitive it is and this season is not going to stop that. Players are going to have the need to leave, some others to move and everything is open still."

Lucas Torreira will be the next player to leave the club after Arsenal accepted Galatasaray's bid for the midfielder. The Gunners have been desperate to offload the Uruguay international, who has finally accepted the Turkish club's offer after initially declining it to wait for a club in La Liga.

"Lucas Torreira has just accepted to join Galatasaray! It's now time for the final details of the contract to be sorted out, then Torreira will fly to Istanbul in the next days," Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote. "Arsenal will receive around €6/7m fee for Torreira, once documents will be signed."

Arsenal are expected to move to sign a new midfielder and a wide forward once they find new homes for the likes of Torreira, Pablo Mari, Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Nicolas Pepe and Hector Bellerin. The north London club's current spend of £115 million is among the highest across Europe's five leagues.