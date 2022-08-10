Mikel Arteta could welcome three players back to his playing squad ahead of Arsenal's game against Leicester City on Saturday. Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira were absent for the opening night victory over Crystal Palace last Friday.

The aforementioned trio picked up knocks prior to Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States. They have been training on the sidelines for a number of weeks, and were unavailable for selection when the Gunners faced Patrick Vieira's Eagles.

Smith Rowe, Tomiyasu and Vieira missed all three of Arsenal's pre-season games in the United States. The trio were also missing for the North London club's Emirates Cup final against Sevilla a week prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

In what will be a major boost for Arteta, Smith Rowe, Tomiyasu and Vieira were spotted training with the rest of the first-team squad on Tuesday. The Gunners boss admitted prior to the game against Palace that once the trio return to first team training they will be available for selection to the matchday squad.

The Japan international played 45 minutes for the Arsenal U21 side as they beat Manchester United 3-1 last Sunday. It was Tomiyasu's first piece of competitive action this summer, which could see him at least make the bench when Leicester visit the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu back in full training. Likely to make the bench against Leicester City. #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/8st8JWqRDw — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 9, 2022

Smith Rowe, meanwhile, played a part in Arsenal's first pre-season game against FC Nurnberg in Germany before being sidelined with a groin injury. The England international is likely to be brought straight into the first-team fold owing to his experience in the Premier League.

Emile Smith Rowe in full training again. Hopefully available for Leicester City. 💪 #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/w29Flxpq1K — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 9, 2022

Vieira, on the other hand, will need to be given time to adapt to the rigours of the English top-flight, having just arrived from FC Porto earlier this summer. Despite making a return to first-team training, Arteta could opt to give the Portugal U21 international a run out with the reserves before throwing him in the deep end.

Fábio Vieira in full training. Could be seeing him in the squad against Leicester City also. 🇵🇹 #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/ABBg9bFhK2 — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 9, 2022

The Spanish coach is likely to name the same starting XI when Leicester visit North London on Saturday. Arteta will hope his squad can continue their winning start to the season against Brendan Rodgers' team, who threw away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 against Brentford in their opening game of the campaign.