Arsenal Football Club technical director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta are beginning the squad "clean up" after initially focusing on strengthening the squad. The Gunners are close to completing two deals with many more expected to follow in the coming weeks.

The north London club have signed five players thus far this summer, with more expected to arrive. Arteta welcomed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

The Gunners boss is still in the market for a midfielder, and potentially a wide forward to compete with Bukayo Saka on the right wing. However, Arteta revealed that the focus has now shifted to trimming the squad as he has a number of players not in his plans for next season.

Nuno Tavares is expected to be the first to leave, with Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille keen on signing the Portuguese full-back. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between the two clubs has been agreed for a one year loan until June 2023.

"Olympique Marseille have completed paperworks for Nuno Tavares deal with Arsenal," Romano wrote. "Nuno will arrive in Marseille on Friday morning, medical tests during the day then he will sign contract."

Arteta is keen for the young left-back to get a full season of regular game time. Zinchenko's arrival and Kieran Tierney's return to fitness was unlikely to afford him too much game time at the Emirates Stadium this upcoming campaign.

The second player on his way out of Arsenal this week is third choice goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo. The 20-year-old was promoted to the first-team last season and spent time between the senior squad and the U23 side, but is yet to make a competitive appearance under Arteta.

The former England youth international is highly-rated within the club and the manager is keen for Okonkwo to get first-team experience. Crewe Alexandra have agreed a deal with Arsenal over a season-long loan deal until the summer of 2023 with no buy option.

"Full agreement now in place, loan deal until 2023. Okonkwo, highly rated by the club and considered big part of the future at Arsenal," as per Italian transfer expert Romano.

Arteta is hoping to trim the squad further before the end of the summer transfer window. The likes of Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Bernd Leno and Pablo Mari expected to seek pastures new in the coming weeks.

Arsenal are playing their final pre-season game on Saturday when they welcome Sevilla for the Emirates Cup final. The Gunners get their 2022-23 Premier League season underway on Friday, Aug. 6 in an away tie against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.