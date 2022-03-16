Arsenal are preparing to offer William Saliba a new deal to ward off interest from clubs across Europe. The Frenchman is currently on a season-long loan with Ligue 1 club Olympic Marseille, and has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and AC Milan owing to his impressive performances this season.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Gunners from St. Etienne in 2019, but is yet to make a single appearance for the first-team. Saliba's outings for Arsenal have been with the U23 set up and during pre-season friendlies.

Saliba has spent the last two and a half seasons on loan in France - first with St. Etienne, then with Nice and is currently with Marseille for the 2021-22 campaign. The France youth international has impressed, having already made 36 appearances for the second-placed Ligue 1 club.

According to Football London, Marseille are keen to make Saliba's loan deal permanent, but the defender wants to return to London and prove himself in the Premier League. Arsenal are expected to begin preliminary talks over a new deal in the latter stages of this season, with more concrete talks expected to take place in the summer.

The only concern for Saliba will be regular game time following the arrival of £50 million signing Ben White, who has formed a strong partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes. Mikel Arteta is expected to use the French defender on a rotational basis if Arsenal qualify for European football this season.

Moreover, Saliba can also play at right-back, a position he has been deployed in at Marseille this season. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Suarez are currently Arteta's options at right back, but the latter is expected to leave in the summer. Other right back options Ainsley-Maitland Niles and Hector Bellerin, who are currently on loan, are also expected to depart on a permanent basis.

Saliba will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave, with Marseille, AC Milan and Real Madrid making inquiries about his availability. However, Arsenal will have the final say as he is still contracted to the Gunners until the summer of 2024.