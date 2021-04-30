Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been sensational for the Gunners since breaking into the first-team last season. The young attacker says that he had absolutely no second thoughts about committing his future to the north London club despite interest from a number of clubs in England and abroad.

The 19-year-old England international has been among the first names on the team sheet under Mikel Arteta this season. Despite his young age, he has been thrust in the limelight and has been looked upon as Arsenal's saviour in more than one match during the campaign.

Saka, who was named Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards earlier this week, has turned a lot of heads since making a splash in the Premier League last season. According to ESPN, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund were among the clubs looking to make a move for the Gunners youngster.

However, Arsenal managed to convince Saka to commit his long-term future to the club and the player himself revealed that he had no doubts when it came to putting pen-to-paper despite knowing he had interest from the reigning Premier League champions.

"No, for me it was just to think about what's best for my career and I felt what was best for my career was to continue playing with Arsenal," Saka said. "I always believed Arsenal was the best thing."

Saka has been labelled the club's talisman despite being one of the youngest members in the first-team. Arsenal legend Ian Wright shared his concern recently that the attacker could struggle under the pressure to carry the team, as senior players like Willian, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggle to perform at a high level consistently.

The Ealing-born Arsenal youth product brushed off claims about buckling under pressure while also making it clear that he is not carrying the team. He credited his teammates for their efforts and made it clear that he is ready to fight for himself and the team going forward.

"For me, as a player, I've always wanted to be the player to have the courage to play, to be the one that's visible when everyone's heads are down and stuff like that," he added. "I don't think I am the player that's carrying Arsenal football club."

"In football, it is 11 men. I don't think I can do anything just by myself. It is a team sport. So I just to encourage my teammates, encourage myself and even just do the maximum I can do for myself, which is of course to work the hardest on the pitch, to be the best on the pitch and try to make the difference."