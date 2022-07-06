Arsenal and Manchester United want to sign Lisandro Martinez and the Ajax defender wants to move to England this summer. The Argentina international has returned from holiday and is pushing his current employers to consider the offers on the table.

The Gunners were initially leading the chase for Martinez, and have already had two bids turned down for the Argentine centre-back. The north London club has scheduled a meeting with the Eredivisie giants this week, when a third bid is expected to be made.

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the versatile Argentine, who apart from being a left sided centre-back, can also play at left-back and in a deep lying midfield role. The Spanish coach is keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, but has to contend with Erik ten Hag, who wants him at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were focused on Frenkie De Jong, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia. After agreeing deals with the latter two, the club turned its attention to Martinez. Ten Hag, who signed the Argentine for Ajax, is now pushing United to bring him to Manchester.

According to the Daily Express, United are now very confident about pipping Arsenal to Martinez' signing. The 20-time Premier League champions have submitted their own bid, which is closer to the £43 million Ajax want for the 24-year-old defender.

The Red Devils are now leading the chase, but Arsenal could trump their offer with their third bid this week. Martinez is open to playing for either team, as he is keen to experience the Premier League, but onlookers feel he could pick United owing to his former boss Ten Hag's presence.

However, according to former Ajax star Marciano Vink, Arsenal are wasting their time chasing a player that will not start under Arteta. Martinez is primarily a left sided centre-back, and he feels Arsenal's current starter in his position - Gabriel Magalhaes - will not be displaced.

"Ajax should always focus on the next one. I think €40m should definitely be negotiable. I think White is good, and Gabriel is still a bit unpolished. Neither of them are brilliant builders," Vink said, as quoted by The Mirror.

"He would be brought in for the position of left central defender, and I don't think they'll take Gabriel out at Arsenal just like that. If they get Martinez, I think they'll get him for the bench. As a back-up."