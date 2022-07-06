Arsenal has signed four players thus far this summer, with former Gunner Paul Merson saying that a fifth and sixth signing will arrive. The 54-year-old confirmed Arsenal's desire to land at least two more players after a chat with technical director Edu Gaspar.

Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus have walked through the doors at London Colney this summer. Mikel Arteta is not done and is keen to continue re-enforcing his playing squad with a defender and wide forward currently on top of his wanted list.

Merson feels Arsenal have had a good summer thus far, and indicated that at least two more players will arrive before transfer deadline day on Aug. 31. The former Gunners forward, however, refused to reveal the identities of the players the north London club is targeting.

"I saw Edu on Sunday and we had a little chat and I think they've bought well. They're trying to get a couple more players in and I think they could have a good season, Arsenal," Merson told the London Evening Standard.

"I think try and get in the top four, and then you know small steps. But I think top four would definitely be the aim this season. I think they bought well."

"I can't say [which targets Edu was talking to me about]. He was talking to me in confidence. We were at Elton John's!" he added.

Arsenal has been heavily linked with a move for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in recent weeks. The Emirates Stadium outfit has had two bids turned down by the Eredivisie champions, but they are expected to continue their pursuit this week.

Martinez is keen to move to England, but is also being pursued by Manchester United. Ajax meanwhile, is demanding a fixed fee of £43 million. Arsenal has scheduled a meeting with the Dutch club this week, when a third bid is expected to be made with the hope of reaching an agreement.

Arteta's squad is currently in Germany on the first-leg of the pre-season tour. The Gunners are training at the Adidas HQ, and will play a friendly against FC Nurnberg on July 8 to kick off preparations for the new season.