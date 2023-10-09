Arsenal managed to secure all three points in Sunday's highly anticipated fixture against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium thanks to a deflected finish late on from Gabriel Martinelli. This fixture was billed as the game of the weekend due to It featuring last season's top two placed teams.

Martinelli was making his first appearance for the Gunners since suffering a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Everton three weeks ago. The first half saw both teams lacking in quality with the main talking point being over Mateo Kovacic possibly receiving a second yellow card after fouling Declan Rice.

After coming on at half-time, Martinelli looked to bring some spark into Arsenal's attack and he managed to break the deadlock for the home side in the 86th minute as Kai Havertz laid the ball off to him, before his strike on the edge of the box was deflected in off the head of Manchester City defender Nathan Ake to put Arsenal 1-0 in front.

Arsenal were able to hold on and secure their first win over Manchester City in the Premier League since 2015. It was a major statement made by Mikel Arteta's side as it strengthened their Premier League title credentials and they had to do so without star man Bukayo Saka, who was ruled out of the game with an injury.

Arsenal now sit in second place, level on points with league leaders and local rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, but with fewer goals scored. For Manchester City, this marks two Premier League defeats in a row for them, and Pep Guardiola's side sit third in the league table and two points behind the north London clubs.

Tottenham battled their way to a 1-0 away win over Luton Town on Saturday in a game which saw them play half the game with 10 men as Yves Bissouma was sent off in first-half stoppage time. Luton Town thought they had gone in front towards the end of the first half as Tom Lockyer headed the ball in, but Elijah Adebayo was alleged to have fouled Cristian Romero in the build-up.

Spurs went in front early on in the second half as centre-back Micky van de Ven scored from a clever set-piece routine orchestrated by James Maddison and. Dejan Kulusevski. The home side searched for an equaliser but were unable to find one and Spurs managed to close out the game with a 1-0 win.

Saturday also saw Manchester United bounce back from their recent defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray as a late stoppage time brace from Scott McTominay off the bench secured Erik ten Hag's side a 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford. This was after a lacklustre display by the Red Devils for the majority of the game with Mathias Jensen having put Brentford in front in the first half.

Manchester United sit in 10th place on twelve points and five points off of the top four. Brentford's disappointing start to the season continues as they are now six Premier League games without a win, with their only league win coming in August against Fulham.

Chelsea made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Mauricio Pochettino's side followed up last Monday's 2-0 win over Fulham with a brilliant 4-1 victory away at Burnley on Saturday. The Blues did it the hard way as they found themselves a goal down after 15 minutes with Wilson Odobert getting on the scoresheet for Burnley.

Just before half-time, Chelsea got back into the contest as Raheem Sterling's cross was deflected into the net off of Burnley's Ameen Al Dakhil, with it going down as an own goal by the Burnley defender. The second half saw Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead with his first goal for the club as he slotted away a penalty which had been won by Sterling.

Sterling then got on the scoresheet himself before substitute Nicolas Jackson added another to cap off a great performance by the Blues.

Everton and Fulham were both able to pull off home wins on Saturday, beating Bournemouth 3-0 and Sheffield United 3-1 respectively, whilst Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest played out a 0-0 draw.

Arsenal were the only team to win from Sunday's games as Brighton & Hove Albion drew 2-2 with Liverpool, with Lewis Dunk's equaliser 12 minutes from time for Brighton keeping them just one point behind Liverpool in the league table and in sixth place. Liverpool currently remains in the top four, with Aston Villa behind them in fifth, and on the same points as Brighton but with a better goal difference.

Aston Villa drew 1-1 to Wolves away from home which ends their run of three successive Premier League victories. West Ham United rescued a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United thanks to a late goal by summer signing Mohammed Kudus, whilst Alexander Isak got both of Newcastle's goals.

The Premier League now comes to another halt as the next international break is here. The return of Premier League action on October 21st will include the Merseyside derby as well as Arsenal's trip to Chelsea.