Victor Osimhen has broken his silence over two recent controversial posts aimed at him, on Napoli's official TikTok page.

The now-deleted posts were seen to be insulting and mocking the Nigerian striker for missing a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Bologna in a Serie A game just over a week ago.

One of the TikTok posts was viewed as racially insulting, due to the post referring to Osimhen with the phrase: "I'm a coconut."

The other post, on the other hand, seemingly mocked him sarcastically, stating: "Gimme penalty please." The social media executive who oversaw the TikTok posts is now no longer employed by Napoli.

Osimhen evidently disapproved of the TikTok posts as he removed nearly all Napoli-related posts from his social media accounts whilst his agent, Roberto Calenda, initially threatened to take legal action against Napoli, before eventually deciding not to.

The posts caused outrage and shock among the football community with many perplexed as to how one of the best strikers in the world, who led Napoli to its first Serie A title in 33 years last season, was being targeted by his own club. Many feel that relations between Osimhen and the club could become increasingly strained and that an exit down the line is the only viable outcome.

In the two games that Napoli have played since the incident, Osimhen has scored in both but his celebrations appeared muted in his side's victories against Udinese and Lecce. Also, Osimhen chose not to take a penalty awarded to Napoli in their 4-1 win against Udinese on Wednesday, instead handing the responsibility over to Piotr Zielinski, who successfully scored from the spot.

Now Osimhen has publicly offered his feelings on the matter through releasing a statement on his official Instagram account after Napoli defeated Lecce 4-0. Osimhen displayed his appreciation for the Napoli supporters, saying: "The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us. The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul."

Osimhen then thanked those who supported him and expressed how everybody should act moving forward. The striker pronounced: "I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for lending their voices to support and reach out to me. Thanks so much, I'm forever grateful. Let's continue to spread unity, respect and understanding."

However, Napoli are yet to publicly apologise to Osimhen for the TikTok posts. Instead, the club released a statement, which they put out last Thursday, expressing how they did not intend to insult Osimhen from the TikTok videos and their appreciation of him.

The club's statement noted: "Calcio Napoli, in order to avoid any exploitation on the topic, specifies that it never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, the club's technical asset. To demonstrate this, during the summer training camp, the Club firmly rejected every offer received for the attacker's transfer abroad."

The statement then suggested that the post was made to align with TikTok's light-hearted nature. It read: "On social media, in particular on TikTok, expressive language has always been created with lightness and creativity, without having had, in the case involving Osimhen, any intention of mockery or derision."

The coming months will be an indicator of whether this recent fiasco involving Osimhen will lead to him wanting to move away from Napoli. This is because his current contract expires in the summer of 2025, so if the Nigerian is committed to staying with Napoli, a new contract would need to be signed in the near future.

Osimhen was the subject of a massive £120.3 million bid from Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, this past summer, with wages in the region of £1 million per week being offered to the striker. However, nothing materialised but Osimhen has also attracted interest from Europe's biggest sides, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Osimhen is set to be in action in Napoli's big UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid at home on Tuesday night. The Serie A side won its first group game in this year's competition, defeating S.C. Braga 2-1 away from home a fortnight ago.