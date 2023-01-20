Arsenal is expected to be active in the final days of the January transfer window after landing their first signing. The Gunners have agreed a £25 million deal with Brighton and Hove Albion for forward Leandro Trossard, with the player's agent confirming the move on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta has continually stated the need to strengthen his squad going into the second-half of the season in order to maintain their Premier League title charge. The North London club had made reenforcing their attack a priority, and were linked with a number of players.

Mykhaylo Mudryk was Arsenal's number one target, but Shakhtar Donetsk rejected the Gunners' final offer of £83 million including add-ons before Chelsea swooped in with an offer worth £88 million. The north Londoners refused to get into a bidding war, and looked for alternative targets as Mudryk joined the West London club.

The deal for Trossard was agreed in under 48 hours with Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing Arsenal's initial interest. The Belgium international's agent Josy Comhair has now confirmed the move to journalist Freddie Paxton, with the Gunners yet to make an official announcement.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



Personal terms already agreed — talks will continue to get deal done soon. pic.twitter.com/WgiCtz1jG1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

"I personally offered Leo to Arsenal. This is the most beautiful club for him and the football they're playing suits him perfectly. The deal took 48hrs which shows how much Arsenal wanted him," Comhair told Paxton.

Arsenal won't stop with Trossard's capture, according to Romano, who feels the club will try to bring in more players in the final 10 days of the transfer window. The Premier League leaders are looking to bolster their midfield, while also looking for options at right back.

"It's not over yet [Arsenal's window after signing Trossard], they will explore opportunities. Keep an eye on the right-back situation. They appreciate Ivan Fresneda, also for the midfielder, there could be some opportunities. Let's see," the transfer expert added.

Trossard's arrival is expected to be confirmed by Arsenal on Friday, which could then see him play a part in the Gunners' game against Manchester United on Sunday. The Belgian forward will sign a 4.5 year contract with the option of an additional year.