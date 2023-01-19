Erik ten Hag has started the mind games ahead of Manchester United's visit to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday. The Red Devils are the only team to inflict defeat on Mikel Arteta's side this season so far, with their 3-1 win at Old Trafford in September.

Arsenal and United are the two in-form teams in the league, with the latter winning 9 of their last 10 games before the draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Gunners have also won 15 of their 18 games this season and are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The 20-time English champions will be without influential midfielder Casemiro for Sunday's trip to North London. The Brazilian picked up his fifth booking of the season against Palace, which gives him an automatic one match ban.

Casemiro's absence will be a massive loss since his consistent run in the starting XI has coincided with United's undefeated run. He has been a key cog in making Ten Hag's team tick in recent months, but the Dutchman is not overly concerned.

The former Ajax boss was quick to play down the impact of Casemiro's absence following United's 1-1 draw against Palace. Ten Hag is certain his squad can cope without the Brazil international, and reminded everyone that they beat Arsenal in September without Casemiro.

"Every game in the Premier League is a top game. Obviously Casemiro is a really important player for us," Ten Hag said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "He is one of the reasons we are in the position we are now, that's Casemiro. But also last time, we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, so we have a squad."

"We have to fill that gap and make a proper plan. The squad has to fill it and make sure. As a team, we already showed how to beat Arsenal," he added.

In the absence of Casemiro, Ten Hag is likely to either bring Scott McTominay or Fred back into the starting XI. Both players were second-half substitutes against Palace, and will have something to prove to earn their place back.

Arteta, meanwhile, is expected to name an unchanged team from their win against Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard has stayed away from making too many changes, having identified his preferred starting XI very early in the season.