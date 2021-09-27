Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has changed his tune on Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gunners' dominant 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night. The Gabon international scored the second of Arsenal's three goals, but it was his leadership that impressed the Sky Sports pundit.

Arsenal were in the doldrums after losing all three of their opening games of the season, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. Aubameyang was coming into the new campaign on the back of a poor 2020-21 campaign and he did not the start the season in his best form.

Neville previously suggested that Aubameyang looked like a player that did not want to be at Arsenal, stating that the club had "lost" their captain. However, the Gabonese forward showed fine form as Mikel Arteta's side demolished Spurs on Sunday. It was not only the goal he scored that stood out, but also his leadership when it comes to putting the manager's game plan into force.

"Before this game today, when you saw that team come through and you saw the three young ones behind Aubameyang," Neville said on his podcast.

"I thought they'd lost him (Aubameyang) a few months ago, I thought he doesn't look like he wants to be here anymore," he added. "But today it was really interesting because I thought from the first minute he set the tone as a striker with the speed of his pressing and the young ones in behind really did well."

Aubameyang put in a captain's performance to lead his side to their third straight win in the Premier League. Arteta dedicated the win to the fans after admitting that he has never felt better at the Emirates as the Gunners raced into a 3-0 lead in 34 minutes to eventually close out the game 3-1 in dominant fashion.

"This win is for the fans. They were incredible in tough moments when we needed their support," Arteta told Sky Sports after the game. "It doesn't get much better than the atmosphere we saw here today. It was one of the nicest feelings I had, certainly in this stadium."