Arsenal are on the market for attacking players with Mikel Arteta keen to sign a striker and a wide forward. Gabriel Jesus has been top of the wanted list for a number of weeks, while Raphinha has just emerged as a potential target, but his arrival remains in doubt after his agent was spotted with rivals.

The Gunners lost Alexander Lacazette this summer, and sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, leaving Eddie Nketiah as the only recognised striker at the club. Arsenal are also looking to offload Nicolas Pepe, and Arteta is keen to bring in a quality replacement for the Ivorian winger.

Arsenal have been in talks with Jesus and his representatives for a number of weeks, with terms expected to be agreed. The north London club, however, has yet to reach an agreement with Manchester City over a fee for the Brazil international.

The Premier League champions are demanding £50 million for the forward, who has just one year remaining on his contract. The Gunners are hoping to reach an agreement for a fee lower than their asking price, and according to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are currently at an advanced stage.

"Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced - Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists," Romano wrote.

Raphinha, on the other hand, is wanted by a number of clubs after an impressive campaign with Leeds last season. The Brazil international was thought to have agreed terms with Barcelona, but the Catalan club's inability to raise the necessary funds has allowed other clubs to enter the race.

Arsenal are thought to be the frontrunners at the moment, but the Gunners' first bid was rejected. Leeds are holding out for at least £60 million, which interested clubs are yet to meet. The Gunners' first offer is thought to be around the £40 million mark.

However, all the progress the Emirates Stadium outfit has made could be for nothing after Raphinha's agent Deco was spotted with Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently. The Catalan giants are expecting a cash injection in the coming months, and could still reach an agreement with Leeds.

Raphinha's first preference has always been Barcelona, with the only concern being the club's ability to fund the move. Unless Arsenal act fast, there is a possibility the Spanish giants could return with their first formal offer, especially if Ousmane Dembele leaves when his contract expires on June 30.