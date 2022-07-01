Arsenal are facing a double heartbreak in a matter of days as two of their summer transfer targets prepare to join rival clubs. First it was Chelsea, who usurped the Gunners to agree a deal with Leeds United for Raphinha, and now it is Manchester United who are progressing in their pursuit of Lisandro Martinez.

Mikel Arteta started off his summer business in fine form, landing Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus, but has hit a roadblock in recent days. Raphinha has slipped out of the Gunners' grasp after Chelsea's £60 million bid, and now Martinez seems to be edging towards United.

.@FabrizioRomano: “Gabriel Jesus is an Arsenal player, 101 per cent. I don’t know when the official announcement will be due because these things are up to the clubs, but the documents are signed.” [@caughtoffside] #afc pic.twitter.com/xpNF3wJciP — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 30, 2022

The Argentina international is Arteta's top defensive target, with the Spanish coach impressed with his versatility that allows him to operate as a defender or as a defensive midfielder. The north London club made contact with Ajax and have had three bids turned down by the Eredivisie champions.

Manchester United in pole position to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax but he remains open to a move to Arsenal https://t.co/SZNqQQCftT — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 1, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal's third offer of £38 million including add-ons has been turned down, with Ajax holding out for at least £43 million. The Gunners' inability to agree a fee has opened the door for United to sweep in and potentially overtake Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag is overseeing a rebuild at Old Trafford and is targeting players in a number of positions this summer. The Red Devils have agreed terms with Feyenoord and Barcelona for Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie de Jong respectively, and have now turned their attention to Martinez.

The Argentine defender was signed by the Dutch coach to replace Matthijs de Ligt at Ajax, and has a close relationship with the player. While Martinez is open to joining Arsenal, there is a possibility he will choose to reunite with his former manager if both teams meet his valuation.

Manchester United will make a 'major' push to sign Lisandro Martinez over the weekend #mufc https://t.co/K5m672jHYm pic.twitter.com/X9jlcLPb3U — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) July 1, 2022

Arsenal and United will only be allowed to negotiate personal terms with the player after they reach an agreement with the Eredivisie giants. The Manchester-based club are expected to step up their pursuit this weekend with an opening bid expected in the coming days.

The north Londoners will be hoping to reach an agreement with Ajax before United make their move. Arteta wants to get most of his business done before his team begins their pre-season games on July 8.