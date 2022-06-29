Manchester United hijacked Olympique Lyonnais's move for Tyrell Malacia at the last minute after the Ligue 1 club had a verbal agreement with Dutch club Feyenoord. The Red Devils' move for the left-back is likely to open the door for Arsenal to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax uncontested.

The Red Devils offered a higher fee with addons for the Feyenoord full back, which was accepted by the Eredivisie outfit. The Netherlands international's agents are now discussing personal terms with the club's director of football over a move to Old Trafford.

Feyenoord's director of football Frank Arnesen confirmed that the club had accepted the offer from the Premier League giants. The club is now awaiting Malacia's decision, after which he is expected to join the 20-time English champions.

"The agreement is there," Arnesen said, as quoted on Inside Futbol. "We are now waiting for Tyrell. If he says yes then a transfer to Manchester United will be imminent."

The Old Trafford club will pay Feyenoord an initial €15 million with a further €2 million in addons. The club is confident of getting the deal over the line soon, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

"Tyrell Malacia agents and Manchester United are in direct contact today in order to discuss agreement on personal terms. Feelings are positive on Man Utd side to get the deal done soon," Romano wrote.

United's successful pursuit of Malacia could see them cool their interest in Ajax's left-sided defender Martinez. Arsenal remain the frontrunners for the Argentina international's signature, and have already submitted two bids for the defender.

Arsenal's first offer was straight away rejected by the Eredivisie champions, but the north London club returned with a second bid of €40 million. It is still below Ajax's €50 million valuation, but the club is considering it. The Gunners have made him a priority after getting three signings completed and a fourth imminent.

United's main focus remains on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Manchester club is in talks with the Catalan giants, and have a verbal agreement in place with regards to the overall fee.

Erik ten Hag is expected to turn his attention to the Netherlands midfielder after concluding a deal for Malacia. Martinez remains on the club's radar, but it remains to be seen if they prioritise a move for the Argentine before landing other targets like De Jong and Ajax winger Antony.