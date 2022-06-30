Mikel Arteta wants to get most of his summer business done before the team gets to the first of their pre-season fixtures on July 8. Arsenal have already signed three players in Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira, with Gabriel Jesus expected to be unveiled this week.

The Gunners boss is not done with his business and has prioritised a move for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. Arteta rates the Argentina international very highly and is keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal have opened talks with the Eredivisie champions and had their first and second bid rejected by the Dutch club. The first bid was around £25 million, while the second was around £34 million - Ajax currently value Martinez at £43 million.

The north London club have not been deterred by Ajax's rejections, and according to the Telegraph's Sam Dean, they have returned with a third bid. Arsenal have now offered an initial fee of £35 million with a further £5 million in add-ons.

Arteta will be hoping that the latest offer will bring Ajax to the negotiating table, with Arsenal quietly confident about completing the deal this summer. Martinez's versatility is admired by the Gunners boss, who sees him as cover not only on the left side of Arsenal's defense, but also as cover in the deep lying midfield role.

Arsenal, however, will not have it easy in their pursuit of Martinez as Manchester United are also keen on the player. Erik ten Hag has worked with the Argentine in the last two seasons at Ajax, and wants to reunite with him at Old Trafford this summer.

🚨Manchester United está muy interesado en Lisandro Martínez, pero aún no hizo oferta oficial.

*️⃣Arsenal ha mejorado su propuesta a €40M + 5 en bonos, pero Ajax aún no ha respondido.

*️⃣El 🇦🇷 está de vacaciones: es feliz en 🇳🇱 pero lo seduce ir a grandes de la Premier. pic.twitter.com/SRTDu3Lns4 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 29, 2022

The Red Devils have been focused on signing Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie de Jong from Feyenoord and Barcelona respectively. With talks progressing well with the aforementioned clubs, they have turned their attention to Martinez.

The Old Trafford club are yet to submit a bid, but will be able to match anything Arsenal can offer if Ten Hag is serious about signing Martinez. At the moment, United seem to be focused on strengthening their midfield and forward line as a priority.

Martinez, for his part, is ready to hold talks with both Arsenal and United. The clubs will have to agree a deal with Ajax before being allowed to discuss personal terms with the player. Arsenal are hoping their latest bid of £35 million plus £5 million will open the door to hold talks with the Argentine centre-back.