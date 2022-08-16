Arsenal received the approval of Villarreal manager Unai Emery to make a move for Yeremy Pino. A wide forward is on top of Mikel Arteta's wanted list along with another midfielder before transfer deadline day on Aug. 31.

The Gunners boss was aggressive at the start of the summer transfer window, bringing in five players during pre-season. Arteta then focused on trimming his first team squad, while also insisting that Arsenal remain active in the transfer market to seek further additions.

The North London club have bid farewell to eight players in recent weeks, with at least two more players expected to leave in the coming days. With just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, the focus has shifted back to incomings with Arteta keen to bring in a winger and a midfielder.

Villarreal starlet Pino has emerged as Arteta's top target in recent weeks. The club from the east of Spain are in need of funds to conduct their transfer activity, and are open to allowing the 19-year-old to leave this summer.

The Las Palmas-born winger has a €70 million release clause in his contract, but Villarreal's dire need to raise funds will see them accept a lower offer. Arsenal are said to be readying an offer of around €40 million with a further €5 million - €10 million in add-ons, which could be accepted by the La Liga outfit.

The Gunners have been encouraged further after former manager Emery, who is in charge at the Estadio de la Cerámica, approved of Pino's summer move. The Spaniard accepts the situation, and admitted top players will be sacrificed to meet the needs of the organisation.

"If an offer arrives for players like Yeremy Pino, then he will have to leave. We have a responsibility with the club. It is what it is," Emery said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

Arteta also wants to add another midfielder to his squad this summer after bidding farewell to Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendozi. Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has been top of the list, but seems to have now been replaced by Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal have joined the growing list of admirers for the Ecuadorian midfielder after his impressive performances for the Seagulls. Manchester United are expected to be the Gunners' main competition, if Brighton decide to cash in on the 20-year-old.

The North Londoners are expected to hold talks with Brighton, from whom they signed Ben White last summer for £50 million. Caicedo is said to be valued at around £30 million, but the coastal club is certain to demand a much heftier fee for the highly-rated midfielder.