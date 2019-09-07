Lionel Messi is often compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. It's the same argument year after year. However, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has brought another name into the equation. The legendary coach has compared Messi with Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah.

Wenger said that Salah has many similarities with the Argentine, who many consider to be one of the greatest footballers of all time. However, Wenger thinks that Salah needs to be more consistent. He also mentioned that Salah is "obsessed" with finishing, almost to a fault.

Messi has an edge over Salah because he is a more complete player. He is not just all about scoring goals, he's pretty good at providing the final pass for an assist as well. This is a skill that Wenger feels is still lacking from the Egyptian star.

Meanwhile, Messi isn't likely to be threatened by the comparison. After all, Salah has a huge mountain of achievements that he still needs to gather in order to be within touching distance of Messi's records.

A video of Wenger's interview was shared by beIN Sports. You can watch a part of it below:

Those are some strong opinions from one of the most legendary football managers in history. It will all be up to Salah if he will use those comments to improve his game. Salah has already been instrumental in Liverpool's success in the past couple of years. This year, they are hot favorites to with the Premier League and there is no doubt that Salah will be spearheading the campaign.

Liverpool missed out on last year's EPL title by just one point. Manchester City took home the domestic trophy but Liverpool found success in Europe. They won the UEFA Champions League trophy back in May, after defeating Tottenham Hotspur. There is a lot of momentum behind Salah and his team. It remains to be seen if they can bag more silverware this year.