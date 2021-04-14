Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were seen together again for the first time on Sunday, April 11, since news broke in February that they have split after less than a year of dating.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star and her rapper ex-boyfriend were seen cruising around Pasadena, California in a black Ferrari convertible. The actress is in the passenger seat sporting a ponytail and glasses. Meanwhile, the "Good Life" hitmaker is in the driver's seat wearing a blue shirt and black baseball cap.

The picture was reportedly taken while they were on their way to grab dinner. An eyewitness claimed they spent the weekend together at Benson's place after they visited friends and took drives in his Ferrari.

"They came back to her house and seem to be back together," the eyewitness told E! News.

Another source claimed the reunion was not only a one-time thing as Benson and G-Eazy have already gotten back together. They have patched things up and are willing to give their relationship a second try.

"Ashley forgave G and they got over their heated argument that happened a month ago. Ashley and G are both obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together," the insider said.

The source shared that the exes reunited after the 31-year-old artist made the first move. He reached out to Benson because he "wanted to make it right." Since then, they have reportedly been spending "a lot of time together" in the past two weeks.

"They want to make it work," the insider continued, adding that "everything has blown over and they are on good terms now."

It is likely that their upcoming project, a "pandemic-inspired slasher" film called "18 & Over," paved the way for reconciliation. The 31-year-old actress is in the movie as the character Vicky while G-Eazy provides the score and also stars as Tom.

In February, news broke that Benson and G-Eazy called it quits after they started dating in May 2020. It was said at the time that their breakup "didn't end well" and was caused by the rapper's reputation as a ladies man and his unwillingness to commit. But they reportedly started getting in touch with each other again in March.