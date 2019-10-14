Ashley Graham is not embarrassed of her curves and her stretch marks, especially not now that she is pregnant. The happy mom-to-be even shared a nude selfie to document her pregnancy.

The supermodel has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her online followers. Recently, she decided to share a photo of her naked body to showcase her baby bump and all her curves. Graham shared a video selfie that showed her hips, her growing belly, and some underboobs as she draped an arm around her chest.

"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday. It's a journey and I'm so thankful to have such a supportive community," the 31-year-old "American Beauty Star" captioned the video on her Instagram.

Graham received compliments from fans who called her "beautiful." Her post also received the nod of approval from former Victoria's Secret angels Karlie Kloss and Helena Christensen.

"You look beautiful," Kloss commented, while Christensen wrote, "Oh mama" along with seven heart emojis.

Graham may be pregnant but this does not stop her from working out and still walking the runway. She also still dresses sexy and even shared a photo of herself in lacy lingerie.

This is not the first time that she has shared a nude selfie. Graham also took to social media in August to give her followers a glimpse of her voluptuous body and her growing baby bump.

"Same same but a little different," she wrote.

Graham is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Ervin. The couple revealed they were pregnant on their ninth wedding anniversary in August. Ervin shared a series of photos to celebrate the anniversary and one showed him holding their baby's ultrasound.

"To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it's because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we've made a life together, let's make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us...," Ervin wrote on Instagram.

Likewise, Graham announced the pregnancy in an Instagram video. In it, she greeted Ervin and called him her "favorite person in the world." She also emphasized their excitement to be a "growing family," according to People.