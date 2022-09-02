It's now official! "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is the next game of the Assassin's Creed franchise. What's even more exciting is that fans will get to know more about the game very soon.

Following a leak, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" has now been officially confirmed by Ubisoft, GameSpot reported. The upcoming title will be the next entry to the series and is separate from another upcoming game known as "Assassin's Creed Infinity" (codename), which is now expected to be released later than the Mirage.

"Assassin's Creed" games frequently leak before they are formally confirmed, and Mirage was no exception. The only thing Ubisoft is doing right now is confirming Mirage's existence. The developer promised that more details on Mirage would be revealed on September 10 during Ubisoft Forward.

"Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game," the developer posted on the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account on September 2. "We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9 PM CEST | 12PM PT."

A leak claims that Mirage will be released in the spring of 2023. According to reports, the game's setting will be in Baghdad in the late 800s. The leak added that the game would also be a "return to basics" for the series with no levelling.

Based on an even earlier leak, gamers will take control of a much younger Basim, an "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" character, before he arrives at the Hidden Ones. According to the source, the game will remove dialogue options and gender selection.

The leak also revealed that Ubisoft is developing a remake of the 2007 original "Assassin's Creed," which is said to be the inspiration for "Assassin's Creed Mirage's" purported return to basics strategy. According to the rumour, the purported remake will be included in Mirage's season pass along with the Constantinople DLC.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about the "Assassin's Creed Mirage" game.