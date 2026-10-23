Elon Musk has spent years attacking mainstream media. Now, the billionaire has reportedly invested $1 billion (£745 million) in the company that owns CNN, creating a striking twist in his long-running battle with the news establishment.

The reported Elon Musk CNN investment could give him an indirect financial interest in a media empire that includes CNN and CBS News. But behind the provocative headlines lies a bigger story: Skydance needs fresh capital, faces a formidable debt burden and is under pressure to deliver billions in savings.

Is Elon Musk about to take over CNN?



He has invested $1 billion in Skydance, the company that acquired Paramount–Warner Bros which includes CNN. The commitment is part of a wider effort by Skydance to raise equity investments in the company.



Musk has previously called CNN the… pic.twitter.com/ooLsb6Emc7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2026

Semafor reported on 22 October 2026, citing people familiar with the matter, that Musk had invested approximately $1 billion (£745 million) in Skydance Corporation. The precise terms and size of his stake remain undisclosed, and neither Musk nor Skydance immediately commented.

Why Skydance Needs the Money

Skydance completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on 6 October in a transaction valued at approximately $110 billion (£82 billion). The combined business brought CNN, CBS News, HBO, Warner Bros. and Paramount's entertainment assets under one corporate umbrella.

Yet this Hollywood powerhouse comes with a daunting financial challenge. The Los Angeles Times reported that the company carried nearly $87 billion (£64 billion) in total debt following the acquisition, while its shares fell amid concerns about its financial position.

Management has pledged to achieve at least $6 billion (£4.5 billion) in annualised savings over three years. That ambitious target could bring difficult decisions for employees as the company integrates its studios, streaming services and corporate operations.

Semafor reported that the investment came together alongside contributions from other investors, including Skydance board member Laurene Powell Jobs. It had also reported in September that Paramount was considering Musk as a potential equity investor.

The timing raises a compelling question: is this primarily a strategic bet on a sprawling entertainment business, or a chance for Musk to deepen his involvement in an industry he has repeatedly criticised? The available reporting does not establish his personal motive.

The Ellison Connection Behind the Deal

Musk's reported investment also brings his longstanding financial relationship with the Ellison family into sharper focus.

Skydance is led by chairman and chief executive David Ellison, whose father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, has close business ties with Musk. Larry Ellison invested $1 billion (£745 million) in Musk's 2022 acquisition of Twitter, now X, and personally guaranteed more than $40 billion (about £30 billion) in equity financing connected with the Warner Bros. Discovery transaction, according to Semafor.

Media mogul John Malone had also predicted that Musk might invest in Skydance. Speaking at the Paley International Council Summit in New York, Malone speculated about a much larger potential investment by SpaceX, in the region of $8 billion to $10 billion (£6 billion to £7.5 billion), alongside a possible content-distribution deal. That was speculation, not confirmation of the reported $1 billion (£745 million) investment.

The distinction matters because the reported transaction involves Musk personally, while Malone was discussing a possible investment by SpaceX. No such larger deal has been established by the reporting cited here.

Could Musk Influence CNN?

Musk has repeatedly attacked mainstream media and progressive politics, while CNN has scrutinised his businesses and controversies involving Tesla and Starlink. The reported investment therefore creates an obvious irony: a prominent critic of traditional journalism could now have a financial interest in a company that owns a major news network.

But an investment in Skydance does not automatically confer editorial control over CNN. The terms, voting rights and any board representation associated with Musk's reported stake have not been disclosed.

There is also a legal dimension. In September, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with Paramount Skydance intended to address concerns raised by a coalition of states over the merger. The settlement included provisions for a News Editorial Independence Board intended to help protect CNN and CBS News from interference. The court entered the settlement on 30 September 2026.

David Ellison has pledged to preserve editorial independence at the news organisations. Whether those commitments withstand the commercial pressures of the merger will remain a significant question for journalists and viewers.

For now, the reported Elon Musk CNN connection is a story about money, ownership and influence, not proof of a campaign to change CNN's reporting. The billion-dollar figure makes the investment striking, but the unanswered questions are just as important: what rights does Musk hold, what does Skydance gain, and will the relationship lead to anything beyond a financial stake? Musk's reported move has put those questions squarely in the spotlight.