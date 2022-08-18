Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is again a player in demand just six months after joining Football Club Barcelona from Premier League outfit Arsenal. Chelsea want to sign the Gabon international after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave the club this summer.

Thomas Tuchel wants to reunite with his former Borussia Dortmund forward at Stamford Bridge and is pushing the club to reach an agreement. Chelsea have opened talks with the Catalan giants, but are baulking at the club's €30 million valuation for the 33-year-old striker.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Aubameyang's first choice is to remain at the Camp Nou, where he feels he has the best chance of winning titles this season. However, the former Arsenal striker is also willing to listen to Chelsea's offer before making any decision on his future.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer, who has taken Aubameyang's place in the starting XI. The lack of game time is a concern for the attacker, but the Spanish coach wants to keep the Gabonese star at the club and will block any potential move this summer.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Xavi's interest in retaining Aubameyang, while also revealing Manchester United's failure in trying to convince the striker to choose Old Trafford. Chelsea are expected to discuss personal terms with the former Gunners' star's representatives in the coming days despite not agreeing a fee with Barcelona.

The Laval-born forward's transfer saga is likely to drag on into the final days of the transfer window, with Barcelona yet to decide if he is surplus to requirements. There is a possibility that the 20-goal forward will be retained by the Catalan club if they can reach an agreement with Juventus over the sale of Memphis Depay.

Aubameyang, on his part, refused to rule out a move after stating that he has "nothing to say" when asked about rumours linking him with a return to the Premier League. The veteran forward started Barcelona's first game of the season against Rayo Vallecano and it is likely to continue when they face Real Sociedad on Sunday.