Is a mysterious force propelling an interstellar comet to incredible speeds? Famed Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb is sounding the alarm, suggesting that the unexpected acceleration observed in the comet 3I/ATLAS would require a colossal amount of energy — power that cannot be accounted for by known natural means.

His provocative warning raises the intriguing possibility that something truly unknown is at work in our solar system.

Loeb recently commented in a Newsmax interview, widely shared online, that the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS exhibited motions that gravitational forces alone cannot fully account for. This object, which is currently the subject of congressional examination, seems to have altered its path and accelerated following its flyby of the Sun, prompting inquiries into the cause of this deviation.

Loeb stated in the video that the object is 'clearly manoeuvred'. He noted that this boost in rate of movement was 'equivalent to a jet carrying five billion tons of matter that would give it a recoil'.

Officially designated 3I/ATLAS, this is merely the third recognised interstellar visitor ever to have crossed our solar neighbourhood. Similar to 'Oumuamua and Comet 2I/Borisov previously, it entered on a hyperbolic trajectory, confirming its origin lies outside the pull of the Sun.

However, 3I/ATLAS is currently attracting notice because its actions suggest it is being actively driven, or perhaps affected by physical forces unexplained by known astrophysics.

New Evidence of a Course Change

In response to questions about whether the object acted unusually near the Sun, Loeb confirmed that prior doubts have been replaced by more definite proof. 'It did manoeuvre', he said. 'It deviated from the path that we would have expected it to go through if its trajectory was set by gravity alone.'

If the object were a typical comet, this kind of speed alteration would need to be linked to noticeable venting, where a tail of dust and gas is created. However, Loeb stressed that this is not what observers are detecting. 'It's not clear that we're seeing it. There is no cometary tail', he said.

Conversely, he drew attention to a remarkable, new observation. 'What we see is a set of jets around it as of this morning, more than seven, some headed towards the Sun, some away from the Sun.' Experts are bewildered by these plumes, which are visible despite the lack of a significant release of substance normally anticipated.

The discussion also covered a significant alteration in the object's luminosity and colour. Following its nearest approach to the Sun on 29 October, 3I/ATLAS became noticeably more brilliant. 'It became bluer than the Sun', Loeb said. 'It was five times brighter than it was before it came close to the Sun.'

The host suggested that solar warmth could offer a simple reason for this, but Loeb refuted the idea. 'It did get hotter, but it's still much cooler than the surface of the Sun, which is 5800 degrees', he said. 'We would expect it to be redder than the Sun. But it became bluer than the Sun, and the question is why — and that's not fully understood.'

Watching for Potential Secondary Objects

Even if the movement seems insignificant, Loeb advised prudence when attempting to read into its meaning. 'So far, it's a small manoeuvre', he said. 'The key question is whether it released any smaller objects, probes, towards the planets.'

According to Loeb, the Galileo Project is getting ready to examine data from telescopes for any evidence of these secondary objects. 'We should watch our sky close to Earth', he said, noting that NASA should also be studying the area close to Mars. He described the situation as ongoing and evolving. 'It's like a detective story', he said.

Is It a Sign of Intelligence?

Loeb had previously indicated in other interviews that 3I/ATLAS had approximately a 40% likelihood of having an artificial source. When questioned about whether his projection had changed, he refused to offer a firm conclusion.

'I'm waiting for the coming days and weeks because we will get much more data as it gets closer to the Earth', he said. 'It makes much more sense to observe the other side rather than to have a premature opinion.'

The Story Continues to Unfold

A different interstellar object is being monitored simultaneously, but Loeb acknowledged that he has not yet examined the findings for that visitor.

What is clear is that scientists across multiple observatories will be closely monitoring 3I/ATLAS in the days ahead. It is unquestionably apparent, however, that researchers at numerous facilities will be scrutinising 3I/ATLAS intently in the coming days.

Presently, the enigma intensifies. The object gained speed. It shifted hue. It exhibits plumes that do not act like the gases expelled from a standard comet. Moreover, the power suggested by its move is comparable to the thrust of large-scale engineering.

Regardless of whether the cause is natural, artificial, or entirely unprecedented, Loeb's core point remains clear, continue to monitor the situation. 'The action is happening right now', he said. 'In the coming days and weeks, we should learn much more about it.'