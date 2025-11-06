A provocative debate is currently unfolding, raising serious questions about the origins and handling of one of the world's most mysterious phenomena. In a recent broadcast that has ignited widespread discussion, controversial host Alex Jones brought together two notable figures, Daniel Liszt and Professor Avi Loeb, to dissect the unfolding '3I/ATLAS' saga.

The latest Alex Jones broadcast featured Daniel Liszt, an author and investigator whose research encompasses topics related to official secrecy and the aerospace industry. The dialogue addressed 3I/ATLAS, the deep-space object — which some observers suspect is an artificial vessel, not merely a comet — that gained public notice for its peculiar speeding up and change in colour as it passed the Sun.

The discussion came after Jones made a statement on X, alleging that 'The CIA / Mossad Are Officially Pushing The Narrative That 3I/ATLAS Is A Gigantic Alien Spacecraft Closing In On Earth!'

This assertion emerges at a time when public interest in the body is high, especially as researchers have confirmed its non-gravitational acceleration — a movement not fully dictated by gravitational pull and standard cometary actions.

Astrophysicists' Findings Fuel the Controversy

This major conversation stems from remarks given by Harvard scientist Avi Loeb, who has openly admitted that the object's unusual speed presents unanswered scientific puzzles. During the Fox News interview mentioned during the programme, Loeb explained he completed a calculation indicating that should 3I/ATLAS be a standard comet, it 'must have lost a substantial fraction of its mass of on the order of 20 percent or so'.

Loeb stated that, under that premise, astronomers ought to quickly locate 'of order five billion tons of gas around it' when it returns to view. He then stated that if this expected gas cloud is not found, 'there must have been some other means of propulsion that gave it that acceleration'.

Characterising the issue as 'sort of like going on a blind date and wondering who is on the other side', he pressed for scientific openness. It is worth noting that Loeb does not claim the object is definitively artificial, but places the probability at around 40% pending further observation. 'I would wait a few more weeks and either revise my ranking down to zero or to ten', he said.

Liszt: Intelligence Networks Drive the Narrative

Liszt, who assumed the role of host during the broadcast, contended that government-associated bodies and clandestine private intelligence groups are actively moulding the public discourse concerning UFOs and interstellar guests. He found the specific timing of 3I/ATLAS's official public announcement to be 'very suspicious', asserting that authorities might have been tracking the object 'for about five years' before publicly acknowledging its existence.

Liszt framed the entire situation within a larger disclosure initiative, declaring, 'Psy-op is written all over it and they have prepped it now'. He cited the recent surge in congressional hearings, widespread media exposure, and the establishment of dedicated US military UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) research offices — such as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) — as evidence of a coordinated government messaging push.

Liszt further criticised what he views as pervasive intelligence influence infiltrating academic research. He specifically targeted Loeb's Galileo Project, claiming it has become deeply linked to individuals with backgrounds in the CIA, NRO, and NGA.

Liszt asserted that this transformation means the initiative, which began as a scientific inquiry, is now effectively 'the Intelligence community-controlled Galileo project'.

It should be noted that none of Liszt's assertions regarding institutional tracking, coordinated messaging, or intelligence control of the Galileo Project have been independently verified, and Loeb has not responded to these claims.

From Fringe to Federal: The UAP Context

The controversy lands amidst an era where major governments and scientific institutions are exhibiting unprecedented transparency regarding the investigation of Unidentified Aerial and Space Phenomena (UAPs). A series of public congressional hearings, mandated Pentagon reports, and new defence budget allocations have fundamentally shifted the subject from the fringe into the mainstream political and scientific discourse.

However, interpretations of these developments widely differ. Some public figures, like Loeb, frame the current moment as a crucial opportunity for genuine scientific discovery. Others, including Liszt and Jones, argue that elite military and intelligence institutions are deliberately guiding public perception toward either fear or the strategic acceptance of new defence spending initiatives.

What Comes Next

As Loeb noted, the key observational window will arrive in the coming weeks, when the object emerges from behind the Sun and astronomers can gather new data. The potential absence of a visible gas cloud would intensify scientific scrutiny, aligning with Loeb's hypothesis of non-gravitational propulsion. Conversely, if the object behaves exactly like a normal comet, speculation regarding its artificial nature may diminish.

For now, the debate reflects two contrasting approaches to the unknown: one grounded in methodical scientific observation, the other suspecting narrative shaping and strategic messaging by covert institutions. Either way, the story of 3I/ATLAS is far from over — and its next appearance may decide which interpretation gains momentum.