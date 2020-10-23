The body of Nicola Keane was discovered on Thursday, October 22 under the M50 toll bridge. When the police inspected the home of the deceased woman, her seven-month-old son Henry was also found unresponsive. The woman's partner was unaware of the woman's absence nor the death of the child until the police arrived at the family's home in Dublin, Ireland. The bodies of the woman and the child have been sent for post-mortem examination. The police are not looking for any suspects. The post-mortem reports will determine the direction of the investigation.

At around 3:45 am yesterday, Keane was seen acting erratically near Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan. The Gardaí arrived at the scene after members of the public raised an alarm. The woman was found unresponsive under the M50 toll bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After identifying the 34-year-old paediatric nurse, the Gardaí went to the woman's home in Shackleton Way, Lucan. Upon arriving at the family home at around 5 am, Keane's partner was awakened by the Gardaí. He was unaware that his wife had left the home. Going upstairs to the room of the couple's infant son, the Gardaí discovered the child unresponsive as well.

Henry was also pronounced dead at the scene. There were reportedly no signs of violence in the home. The infant's death is being described as "unexplained", the Irish Independent reported.

Keane's body was sent to Dublin City Morgue where the post-mortem examination is supposed to take place. Henry's body was sent to Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin, where his mother worked, for post-mortem examination. It is believed that the child died due to asphyxiation, however, conclusive reports are being awaited.

These reports would allow the Gardaí to take the investigation forward. Presently, no suspects are thought to have been involved in the death of the woman and the child. It is believed that Keane jumped from the toll bridge after Henry's death.

The family's home was examined by the investigators. Door-to-door enquires were conducted. Neighbours of the family expressed their shock at the tragedy.

The investigation into the incident continues.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.