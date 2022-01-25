ANew Jersey mom said she discovered that her toddler used her phone to buy close to $2,000 worth of furniture from Walmart only after the items began showing up on her doorstep this month.

Madhu Kumar said she had been looking at furniture for their new home in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, on Walmart's website and added some options to her cart but never made a purchase, NBC New York reported.

After the items began arriving at their home, Kumar asked if her husband or two older children had made the purchases. When they said no, the family discovered that the one who ordered the furniture was their almost 2-year-old son, Ayaansh Kumar.

The toddler's parents believe the child bought almost $2,000 worth of items while he was playing with his mother's phone.

"It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that's what happened," said Pramod Kumar, the boy's father.

Among the items little Ayaansh had apparently ordered were accent chairs, flower stands and other household items that his mother had been eyeing.

"He's so little, he's so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff," the boy's mother said.

It is not clear what other items were included in the purchases, but the family said they plan to take most of them to their local Walmart after all the packages arrive. They've been told that they will get a full refund for the items.

But Ayaansh's parents said they may keep a few things, as a reminder of the toddler's shopping spree.

The toddler, who was born in April 2020 during the height of the pandemic, has watched his two older siblings and his parents work, go to school and shop online all from home.

Ayaansh was even able to close the calendar app, send an email to the reporter's mother and search through the contacts using an NBC New York reporter's phone.

The boy's father said that the family will make sure to lock their cellphones from now on.

"Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone, he finds it in locked condition," Pramod said.