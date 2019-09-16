The Bachelor is one of the most admired series of the franchise and fans can't wait for it to return. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the big reveal, the identity of the leading man of "The Bachelor" season 24.

As per ABC, the big announcement will be made during "Bachelor in Paradise" season finale slated to air on Monday. As per the official synopsis, The Bachelor 2020 will be revealed towards the end of the series after the show gives details of the fate of the last-standing couples on season 6.

Meanwhile, Cinema Blend reveals that the season 24 of "The Bachelor" is already in the making. Not only that, the introductory shots of the leading man have already been filmed even before the official announcement is made. Thanks to Reality Steve, the reality TV blogger, who recently unveiled a set of pictures on his official Twitter account giving a glimpse at the new Bachelor star who was spotted filming at Los Angeles International Airport.

As originally reported by Reality Steve, Peter Weber of "The Bachelorette" Season 15, starring Hannah Brown as the leading lady, will be handing out roses next year. In the photos, Weber, who is a pilot by profession, is seen in uniform walking out of the airport. It is speculated that the pictures provide a glimpse at what his introductory footage at the start of the season 24 would look like.

The spoilers about Weber becoming the next bachelor came as early as August. Apart from Weber, Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron were frontrunners for the role among the others.

So, what do we know about Peter Weber? Apart from being among the final three, he is a 27-year-old pilot from Westlake village in California. According to his official bio, he and his father are pilots and his mother worked as a flight attendant.

Apart from flying for Delta airlines, Weber enjoys snowboarding, football, and line dancing. As for his journey on The Bachelorette, he managed to make an impression on the leading lady at the cocktail party in Belcourt of Newport where he grabs Brown by her hand and asks her to become his girlfriend. It was not until week 5 that he gets his first date with the Bachelorette.

Earlier, speaking to People, about the possibility of leading "The Bachelor" 2020, he sounded quite hopeful of finding love after an emotionally-taxing breakup with Brown.

"I know this whole situation didn't work out the way I was hoping, but Hannah truly showed me a different love than I had ever felt," he told the above mentioned publication. "So, it's given me hope that I have more love to find. I wouldn't say no to trying it again because I know the experience works. And I'm hopeful that my person is right around the corner," Weber said.

Meanwhile, the premiere date for "The Bachelor" 2020 is yet to be unveiled. However, it is expected to premiere at the beginning of the new year on ABC, just like its previous seasons.