Before the week closes, "The Bachelor" season 24 will air another episode for the fans. Following the three-hour special on Monday night, Peter Weber's installment will return on Wednesday for a regular length episode 6 featuring the events of Week 6. Here is everything you need to know if you can't wait.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Bachelor" season 24 episode 6. Do not read further, if you don't wish to learn more about it.]

Earlier this week, TV Guide reported that ABC will bring five hours of "The Bachelor" season 24 as the show reaches midseason. Fans will get to see what happens after their trip to Costa Rican jungle where the leading man met with a horrible accident that left him with 22 stitches. Meanwhile, Alayah is back, and the drama has just begun to unravel.

As per the report, episode 6 features an exciting date night for Weber. "The Bachelor' star will be going on a two-on-one date and fans know that these dates can turn out to be a real eye-opener. The spoilers promise an explosive episode when "two feuding women" come together to spend time with Weber who is forced to make some unexpected decisions.

According to the official press release on ABC's website, the second episode of the week will see the remaining women and the bachelor head to Santiago, Chile. This week, he will be going on a one-on-one date with a woman who makes a shocking confession about never being in love before. This leaves Weber concerned.

For the second one-on-one date, a woman who has already been on a date with Weber will get lucky for the second time. However, this leads to clash and conflict with a heartbroken bachelorette who has been looking forward to her own date but never had one.

As for the group date, Weber and the ladies get a chance to start in their own telenovela Latin American drama entitled "El Amor de Pedro." However, things continue to be drastic and dramatic as temper rise and verbal blows are exchanged. While some try to rectify their relationship with the bachelor, others are left wondering as he struggles to make some difficult decisions at the after-party.

(SPOILER): Per the press release from Monday that I linked to, there is a 2-on-1 date in Chile. That date is with Mykenna and Tammy and BOTH are sent home. Victoria P leaves earlier in the episode, so Sydney Hightower is the only one eliminated at the Chile rose ceremony. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 30, 2020

Towards the end, two-feuding bachelorette come face to face when impromptu two-on-one date card is opened. Meanwhile, "The Bachelor" blogger Reality Steve spilled the beans on his Twitter account earlier this week and revealed that Mykenna Dorn and Tammy Ly and it ends in elimination for both. Victoria Paul exits the show and Sydney Hightower is eliminated at Chile rose ceremony.

"The Bachelor" season 24 episode 6 airs Wednesday, February 5 on ABC.