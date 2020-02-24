"The Bachelor" season 24 is only two weeks away from revealing who is the winner of Peter Weber's heart. However, some fans believe that a major clue about the final rose winner might have been spilled on finalist Hannah Ann Sluss' recent Instagram rendezvous.

Last week, it was revealed that Peter Weber chooses Hannah Ann, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller as his hometown dates. He will be visiting their families this week after eliminating 27 ladies. Meanwhile, Hannah Ann, who according to Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve is one of the final two contestants who will be going on a fantasy suite date with the leading man Peter Weber.

In her recent Instagram post and following comments, Hannah Ann is speculated to have dropped a major clue that might be hinting that she is the winner.

Posting a picture of herself, the bachelorette captioned it: "Open mind. Open eyes. Open heart."

The post garnered hundreds of likes and comments. According to Women's Health Mag, one particular comment attracted fans' attention who were quick to speculate what could it mean.

On her picture, former "Bachelor in Paradise" star Hannah Goodwin wrote: "HOTTIE OMG, come see me!!!!"

To this, Hannah Ann replied saying, "2 more weeks left until I will be living near you!!"

The publication notes that Hannah Ann hails from Tennessee while Hannah G and Peter Weber are from the same place Los Angeles. The comment led to rampant speculations with fans suggesting that Hannah Ann might be shifting base after winning "The Bachelor" season 24.

"Cause she's moving to la! Where Peter lives.... ," a fan said.

"I think she wins!!" another wrote.

While these are mere speculations, there is no confirmation what Hannah Ann's comments mean. It is said that "The Bachelor" participants are sworn to secrecy and they are not allowed to leak out any information. So, such a comment could actually put her in trouble. Therefore, the real meaning of Hannah Ann's comments remain unknown.

"The Bachelor" season 24 airs Mondays on ABC.