Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent appearance at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York has been heavily criticised by royal experts, but the audience at the event seemed quite taken by the royal couple.

The concert held at Central Park had many A-list celebrities in attendance, including musicians like Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, and many more. It doesn't mean that the spectators were any less excited to see the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. An observer at the gig told People magazine that those in the first few rows of the event spotted the couple waiting in the wings a while before their speech, and were getting more and more excited.

"For the crowd to be that energetic and attentive that early does speak to that they were wanting to hear what they wanted to say," the source noted.

Harry and Meghan then took to the stage to join Global Citizen Live's call for vaccine justice. The Duke pleaded with pharmaceutical companies to share the "recipe" for the vaccines, noting that many countries are ready to produce vaccines but can't because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not willing to share their knowledge. The source said about their speech, "They are completely invested in vaccine equity. They were laser-focused that was what they wanted to deliver on. They led the charge on vaccine equity."

At one point during their six-minute address, the crowd started full-on gushing about the royal couple, proving that they were very attentive to every little gesture they were making. It was when Harry referred to the former American actress as "my wife," that "the crowd went crazy with screaming."

This led to a very romantic picture of the couple that has been going viral on social media since then. The insider recalled about the moment, "He (Harry) seemed shy and then he pulled her in to him. The crowd loved that."

The source further revealed that the duo lingered backstage after their address and posed for photographs with other guests, including ex-NBA star Dikembe Mutombo. They also mingled with Global Citizen senior staffers and were "really warm with everyone," before they "hopped on a golf cart used to ferry VIPs out of the event area."