The 2023 Ballon d'Or Ceremony took place on Monday night in Paris, and it came as absolutely no surprise that Lionel Messi was handed his eighth trophy. Alongside the Argentine superstar, Spain's Aitana Bonmati received the women's award.

What's very interesting about the results is that it proves earlier leaks to be true. About two weeks ago, various news outlets had already claimed that the two players would win. While some were sceptical particularly for the men's award, it is now clear that France Football needs to run a tighter ship when it comes to keeping their data secure.

Apart from the media, even Lionel Messi's barber confirmed the Inter Miami forward's victory ahead of the announcement. Celebrity hairdresser Luis Andres Rivera, who is based in Florida where Messi now lives, took to social media to blatantly announce that the player is heading to Paris to claim his record-extending eighth Golden Ball.

Over the weekend, he posted a photo with the Argentine on Instagram and wrote: "Dropping the biggest @leomessi [GOAT] off ready for tomorrow. Special day where in the name of God he will win his golden ball number 8."

He added: "Thank you Leo for always trusting in me and blessing me with making possibly the biggest cut of my career. WILL BE SEEN BY THE WORLD."

Elboribarber🗣️: Dejando al más grande Leo Messi🐐 listo para mañana. Día especial donde en nombre de Dios, ganará su Ballon d'or🏆 número 8. Gracias Leo por siempre confiar en mi y por darme la bendición de hacer posiblemente el corte más grande mi carrera. pic.twitter.com/cCthlQ4wyG — KING MESSI 10 (@messi10_rey) October 29, 2023

Multiple leaks ahead of Monday night's ceremony in Paris have made the event somewhat anti-climactic. Debates have already erupted over the results, and opinions have been thrown around for several weeks before the winners were even formally announced.

In fact, after it was revealed that Messi would win the award, several pundits and even former and current players have claimed that the results were nothing short of a scandal. The reason behind this is that many are arguing the case of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, who helped Pep Guardiola's side win the treble last season.

There aren't many protests over the women's award, however, with Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati the undisputed winner. 2022 recipient Alexia Putellas spent most of last season sidelined due to injury and after winning accolades both for club and country, Bonmati was a standout.

The 25-year-old helped Barcelona Femeni win the league title and the Women's Champions League last season. She was also part of Spain's Women's World Cup winning squad. Bonmati was also crowned as UEFA's player of the year in August.

Where do the leaks come from?

Even though the results are supposed to be confidential ahead of the ceremony itself, the Ballon d'Or winners are almost always revealed weeks before the official announcement. It is understood that winners are informed ahead of time particularly so that their attendance can be guaranteed.

Whether the leaks are deliberate to give a "hint" or if the winners are formally told ahead of time, France Football has kept a dignified silence amid all the buzz.

In any case, the Inter Miami forward was present with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children. With his latest victory, Messi widens the gap to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has so far won five Ballon d'Or trophies. Bonmati was also ready and appeared glammed up for the event. She received her trophy in a sleek, black, glittery evening gown.

Haaland and Mbappe also present at the ceremony

The 36-year-old edged ahead of treble winner Erling Haaland and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who sat together in the front row during the ceremony.

As mentioned earlier, the case was strong for Norway international Haaland, who scored a record-breaking 36 goals in 35 Premier League games. He scored a total of 52 goals in all competitions last season, leading City to victory in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Although he came in short for the main award, Haaland was still recognised for his achievements with the Gerd Muller Trophy for best goalscorer.

Meanwhile, France forward Kylian Mbappe's fans were up in arms as they pointed out he was more outstanding by far throughout the two seasons spent together with Messi at PSG. While France lost to Argentina in the World Cup, Mbappe became just the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick in the 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Argentina.

Despite this, voting went in Messi's favour, with the best footballer of the year determined by 100 journalists from around the world.

Other winners:

Club of the Year: Manchester City FC

Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the world: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

Socrates Award: Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid, Brazil) for his contribution off the field in the fight against racism and for starting a foundation that is building schools in impoverished areas in Brazil.