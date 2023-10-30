Real Madrid CF have claimed three points from the first El Clasico of the season after defeating FC Barcelona 1-2 on Saturday at the Estadi Olímpic. Rising superstar Jude Bellingham manufactured a come-from-behind victory for Los Blancos by scoring two sensational goals.

The England international earned praise from all over the world as well as his own teammates, with Vinicius Junior boldly claiming that he is scoring just like club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Bellingham was the well-deserved MVP of the match, but manager Carlo Ancelotti's substitutions also played a key role in turning things around in the second half after Ilkay Gundogan's early goal for the hosts.

Bellingham draws comparisons to Di Stéfano and Cristiano Ronaldo

Jude Bellingham was the undisputed star of the show at El Clasico, but his brilliance has been on full display right from the moment he joined the club during the summer transfer window.

He now has 13 goals across his first 13 games with the team in all competitions. As such, it is hard not to mention his name alongside the only other Real Madrid players who netted 13 goals across their first 13 appearances, none other than Alfredo Di Stéfano and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For Bellingham to already be compared to the two club legends is a phenomenal feat, and his grace under pressure last Saturday has fans salivating over what he could potentially do while wearing the famous white shirt.

After Real Madrid went into the half 1-0 down, Bellingham came to the rescue with a spectacularly hit long-range blast that had an xG of just 0.01. The closing moments of the match were tense as both teams refused to share spoils from the night. In stoppage time, the 20-year-old midfielder made sure he was in the right place at the right time to convert the match winner.

Vinicius Junior could not help but compare Bellingham to Ronaldo. He commented on his teammate's Instagram post after the match, saying: "JB5=CR7"

Carlo Ancelotti's substitutions changed the game

Manager Carlo Ancelotti also played a key role in turning the match around after FC Barcelona's early goal. The hosts played very well after Xavi deployed João Cancelo and İlkay Gündoğan in more advanced roles than they're used to.

In the second half, Ancelotti brought on Eduardo Camavinga, Joselu and Luka Modrić and managed to take better control of the pitch. All three players instantly made an impact, allowing Bellingham more opportunities to attack.

Camavinga was able to play double duty in both defence and attack. At the back, he put up a wall against the likes of João Cancelo, Fermín López and Lamine Yamal. The Frenchman was also able to bring the ball forward and verticality tilted the game in Real Madrid's favour.

Modric, meanwhile, provided Bellingham with the assist for the match winner, proving once more just how valuable he is for the team.

Kepa's saves kept Real Madrid alive

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has had a rollercoaster of a season so far, but he will be proud to have made two decisive saves in El Clasico. He blocked a close-range Ronald Araújo blast in the 50th minute to prevent Barcelona from doubling their advantage Then, he made another save from Raphinha in the 85th minute which could have been a match winner for the Catalans.

The Basque goalkeeper was able to keep Real Madrid alive in this game, and that was key. Thanks to him, Bellingham's late heroics did not go in vain.

Dani Carvajal is looking more comfortable as captain

Dani Carvajal was thrust into the captain's role after the sudden departure of Karim Benzema this summer, and he is already wearing the captain's armband with authority. He put on a superb performance, making several defensive interventions that were just as important as Kepa's saves in keeping Los Blancos within touching distance.

His tackle on João Félix, when the Portuguese was though on goal just before the half-hour mark, was one of the notable moments of the game. It has been an excellent start to the season for Carvajal and for Real Madrid, who retain top spot in La Liga following the El Clasico win.