A 15-year-old boy from Bangladesh was playing hide and seek when he fell asleep in a shipping container and found himself in a new country six days later.

The boy, identified only as Fahim, was discovered by Malaysian authorities at Port Klang on January 17.

Some reports claimed that he accidentally locked himself in while playing hide and seek in the port city of Chittagong, Bangladesh. But the Malaysian Home Minister claimed in a statement that he fell asleep in the container.

The container was loaded onto a Malaysia-bound vessel with the boy still inside. He managed to survive six days without food or water.

He was eventually found when the authorities heard knocking sounds coming from inside the container. The boy looked weak and disoriented in the videos that have been shared on social media platforms.

He was rushed to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang as he had a fever and looked fatigued. The authorities are still trying to find out more details about him, but the task has been a little difficult as he does not speak the local language.

Initially, the Malaysian Police believed that the boy was a victim of human trafficking, but ruled that out later as he was the only one in the container, according to a report in The Independent.

"When the vessel arrived at Westport and the container was unloaded, authorities found the boy inside. He is the only one found inside the container. A police report has been lodged and the boy, who has a fever, was taken for a medical examination," read a statement from Malaysian home minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution.

"Investigations found no elements of human trafficking. The boy is just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep and found himself here," he said. The Malaysian government has started the process of repatriating him.