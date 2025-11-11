Veterans Day, a federal holiday observed every 11 November, honours American military veterans across all branches of the armed forces.

It commemorates the armistice that ended World War I in 1918 and was renamed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954 to recognise all who served. Government offices, courts, and most public schools are closed, as is mail delivery from the US Postal Service. Essential services, including police, fire, and emergency response, continue uninterrupted.

Banks Closed, ATMs Available

Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank, are closed on Veterans Day 2025. Customers will not be able to access in-person banking services; however, ATMs and online banking platforms will remain available for transactions and account management.

TD Bank, which has historically remained open on certain federal holidays, will also be closed this year. Customers are advised to plan for any banking needs that require branch access.

Stock Markets Remain Open

Unlike many federal holidays, US stock markets are open on Veterans Day. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are operating on regular hours, allowing investors to trade as usual. This exception is consistent with past practice, as Veterans Day is not considered a market holiday by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Bond markets, however, are closed in observance of the holiday, which may affect certain financial transactions and settlements.

Retail Stores and Restaurants Largely Unaffected

Most retail stores, supermarkets and restaurants remain open on Veterans Day, often with special promotions or discounts for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Chains such as Walmart, Target, Costco and CVS are operating on regular schedules, and many offer free meals or reduced prices to those with a military ID.

Shopping centres and entertainment venues, including cinemas and museums, are also open, though some may host Veterans Day events or offer free admission to veterans.

Travel and Public Transport

Airports and public transport systems continue to operate, though some local transit agencies may run on modified schedules. Travellers are encouraged to check with their local providers for any service changes.

Ride-share services, such as Uber and Lyft, remain unaffected, and fuel stations remain open across the nation.

Ceremonies and Closures Vary by Region

Cities across the country are hosting Veterans Day parades, wreath-laying ceremonies and memorial services, which may result in temporary road closures and traffic diversions. In Washington, DC, the annual observance at Arlington National Cemetery includes a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, attended by senior government officials and military leaders.

Local governments may also close additional services such as waste collection or recreational centres, depending on regional policies.

On Veterans Day 2025, banks, government offices, and schools are closed, while stock markets, retail stores and restaurants remain open.

The day honours military service with national ceremonies and local events, but most consumer-facing services continue uninterrupted.

Americans are encouraged to observe the holiday respectfully while planning around closures that may affect their day.