FC Barcelona may have been overconfident in assuming that they will be able to facilitate a move for Xavi Hernandez to take over as manager after the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Reports have now revealed that Xavi's current employers are unhappy with the situation and are angered by how the Catalans appear to think that the move is a done deal.

Ronald Koeman was sacked earlier this week, just a few hours after Barcelona lost against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. They had just come off a loss in El Clasico the Sunday before, and it was the last straw for the board.

The Dutchman was relieved of his duties and reports immediately came out that Xavi will most likely be his replacement. This is despite the fact that the former Barcelona midfielder is currently employed as manager of Qatar Stars League champions Al-Sadd.

It is said that Xavi spoke to Al-Sadd management last Thursday, but the talks did not appear to bear fruit as the club issued a statement shortly after, stating that Xavi is under contract with them and that he is determined to help them defend their league title. "In response to what is circulating recently, Al Sadd's management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is completely focused on the team's next game, to keep top spot in the league and defend the title," read the statement on Twitter.

Read more Messi reveals he wants to return to Barcelona

Now, Marca reports that the Qatar outfit is angry about the situation, with Joan Laporta and his board acting like the manager is already packing.

Interestingly, it has been revealed that Laporta and his board have not even begun formal negotiations with Al-Sadd. They have reportedly been leaving the conversation to Xavi, but the manager himself has said that he is focused on his current job for now.

"I'm very concentrated on my work with Al Sadd and I don't want to talk about anything else," he said in a press conference when pressed about the possible move to his boyhood club.

Barcelona are reportedly taking their time, but it does not appear as though Al-Sadd are open to letting their highly successful manager go.