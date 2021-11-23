FC Barcelona were confident that they had locked down the future of 18-year-old Pedri last month, when they signed him until 2026 in a contract that includes a buy-out clause worth a whopping 1 billion euros. However, just over a month after that contract extension was signed, German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly planning on a way to acquire the newly-minted Golden Boy.

The Spanish midfielder has had a stellar start to the season, and he is believed to be playing a central role in Barcelona's plans in the post-Messi era. As such, they protected his contract with the massive clause, similar to the one offered to star forward Ansu Fati.

Despite their efforts, Barcelona is a cash-strapped club and Bayern are hoping that they can be tempted with a lucrative offer. According to AS, the Bundesliga side is prepared to break their club record transfer fee of €80m, which they shelled out for Lucas Hernández.

Barcelona is in dire need of cash, and in order for new manager Xavi Hernandez to bring in the players that he wants, they need to offload valuable stars to generate income. Philippe Coutinho is believed to be on the chopping block, but a big offer for Pedri may also sway the higher ups at the Camp Nou.

Apart from convincing the club, the report states that Bayern are capable of offering Pedri up to four times what he is currently earning at Barcelona. With the Blaugrana's financial issues, they are not able to compete with what the other big clubs are able to offer. It will be life-changing for the player, but it remains to be seen if he will be willing to leave the Catalan giants.

Bayern reportedly want to strike hard and fast in the upcoming winter transfer window in January, knowing that Barcelona is in dire need of cashflow at the moment.