Memories of last season's 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich were surely in the minds of every singe Barcelona player last night as they were dealt with a slightly less savage 3-0 loss at home at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants had a promising start to La Liga, with Memphis Depay proving to be a star summer signing. However, the club was given a reality check on Tuesday evening when they faced the German champions in their opening UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Last season's defeat resulted in a major crisis at the club, which eventually led to the resignation of then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his entire Board of Directors. Now, the new man in charge, Joan Laporta, knows that something needs to be done before the season spins into a downward spiral.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Laporta had a lengthy meeting with Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste and CEO Mateu Alemany after the defeat. Alemany and Yuste were spotted leaving the Camp Nou at around 2am, presumably with Laporta staying even longer.

It is unclear what the trio decided upon, but they almost certainly spoke about doing some major damage control. Even the players looked dejected and resigned to their fate at the end of the match, with their faces making it clear that they know they were not at the same level as their opponents.

Manager Ronald Koeman was very confident at the start of the campaign, saying that he believes that he has a squad that can challenge for major trophies. He may still be able to turn things around, since that was only the opening match in the UCL Group Stage. However, Barcelona has been hit with a string of long term injuries, and Koeman is now left with fewer options in his lineup.

Fans have already been outraged by the departure of Lionel Messi this summer, and if they fail to register positive results soon, even more unrest will be brewing.