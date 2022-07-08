Football Club Barcelona and Chelsea could be about to engineer a deal that will leave Manchester United reeling. The Blues' owner Todd Boehly, who has taken it upon himself to negotiate all the summer deals, arrived in the Catalan capital on Thursday to meet Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

A number of players are said to be on the meeting agenda, including United's number one target Frenkie de Jong. Boehly met with Laporta and Barcelona sporting director Matheu Alemany to discuss moves for the two clubs' potential targets.

¡Acaban de llegar los propietarios del Chelsea a Barcelona!



En las próximas horas se puede producir el encuentro con el FC Barcelona para negociar las llegadas de Azpilicueta y Marcos Alonso @JijantesFC #mercato pic.twitter.com/bTDv5omqbw — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 7, 2022

The Spanish giants are keen to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from the Premier League side, but both players have one year remaining on their respective contracts. Barcelona are hoping to get a concession on the transfer fees from Chelsea, but the Blues are unlikely to let them leave on a free.

According to Sport, Chelsea are interested in De Jong and are ready to include the Dutch midfielder in discussions for Azpilicueta and Alonso. Laporta has insisted that the Netherlands international is not for sale, but could be tempted if the Premier League giants meet their asking price, which is set at £71 million.

Boehly has proven to be a shrewd negotiator, having already reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Raheem Sterling for an initial £45 million. The Blues are now hoping to pay Barcelona £51 million plus Azpilicueta and Alonso to take De Jong to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder, but are said to want a full cash deal for the moment owing to their ongoing financial problems. Barcelona forward Memphis Depay and Sergino Dest have also been discussed as players that could move to England as part of the deal to bring the two full backs to the Camp Nou.

Boehly was tight lipped when hounded by the Spanish media after his meal with Laporta and Alemany at the exclusive Via Veneto in Barcelona's city center. He maintained that he was only there for a meal, but Spanish media reported him answering to the affirmative when asked if there was agreement between the two clubs.

‼️ Se marcha el presidente del Chelsea del Vía Veneto



“Great food”



Fin a la cumbre Barça - Chelsea@partidazocope @deportescope #fcblive pic.twitter.com/rkmy7ugRdE — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) July 7, 2022

Boehly has reportedly contacted De Jong's representatives to inform them of the Blues' interest. Thomas Tuchel's side will provide the Netherlands international the chance to compete in the Champions League, while also guaranteeing potential silverware in other competitions.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, are plying their trade in the Europa League, and currently do not have the squad to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. Moreover, the lure of living in London over Manchester could prove crucial in the negotiations.