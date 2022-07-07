Football Club Barcelona president Joan Laporta continues to insist that Frenkie de Jong is not for sale this summer despite holding talks with Manchester United. The Dutch midfielder's future is tied to the Catalan club's economic issues more than it being a sporting conundrum.

Xavi Hernandez is a big admirer of the Netherlands international, who has been a regular starter since arriving from Ajax in 2019. De Jong has failed to recapture the form that earned him the €85 million move, but remains highly valued on the transfer market.

Barcelona's financial troubles have forced them to raise funds through player sales, and the club were thought to be keen to cash in on De Jong's value. The Catalan club want to recoup the fee they paid Ajax and have held initial talks with United over a summer move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a verbal agreement between the two clubs over an initial fee of €65 million with a further €20 million expected in add-ons. However, Laporta has now quashed talk of a transfer by suggesting that Barcelona are not interested in selling the Dutchman this summer.

The Catalan giants' president refused to fully close the door suggesting that there's more to it than simply raising funds through his sale. As per Marca, Barcelona will have to pay De Jong at least €20 million if they decide to sell him owing to the player taking pay cuts during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.

"He's a Barca player and if we don't have the need, we won't sell him. We don't want to sell him," Laporta said, as quoted on Goal. "We know he has offers, but right now we're not selling this player."

Barcelona are pursuing moves for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, which could cost the club at least €100 million. This was expected to be offset by the sale of De Jong. United had made the Dutch midfielder their top target, with manager Erik ten Hag keen for a reunion.

De Jong, on the other hand, wants to remain at the Camp Nou, and even indicated that he is willing to sign a contract extension. The 25-year-old's current contract runs until 2026, with Barcelona facing a considerable financial outlay unless he agrees a further reduction in his salary going forward.