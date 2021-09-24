After a similar message was shared by both Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Ronald Koeman, first team captain Gerard Pique is the latest club figure to ask for patience, unity and support from fans.

Barcelona have now failed to win three consecutive matches after again being held to a draw by Cadiz in La Liga on Thursday. Before that, they suffered a heavy 3-0 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League before a draw against Granada over the weekend.

It is a very poor run for a club such as Barcelona, and fans have not been shy about showing their frustration. The players are now often met with boos and whistles even at the Camp Nou. After the draw against Cadiz last night, Pique spoke up about the situation and like Laporta and Koeman, urged fans to get behind the players.

"Everyone wants to win. There are many ways to deal with it. We can all complain or we can work. The players are here to work," he said, before reassuring fans that he and the rest of the squad are determined to play for victories and titles.

"I don't wear the Barcelona shirt to finish second or third. I'm here to compete for trophies," he said.

The Spaniard also addressed the perceived feud between Laporta and Koeman, who have been throwing daggers at each other via the media in recent weeks. He said that he is not taking any sides, while pointing out that everyone has the same goal, Laporta and Koeman included.

"Let's not look for two sides. We are all with the president and also with the coach. We can't control the noise [around the club] and don't want to think about it," he said.

Pique also pointed out that it is difficult to accept the current situation coming from a period of immense success for the club. "The club have been riding the crest of a wave for many years. We are going through a situation we aren't used to. These are turbulent years, with the change of president, and change of coaches. Together we have to do our best to provide peace of mind," he shared.

Pique then echoed the plea of the president and manager, saying that they need the fans now more than ever to continue supporting the team. "Even if we get off to a bad start, we need them to help us," he concluded.