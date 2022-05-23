Barcelona need a miracle to keep Ousmane Dembele after the Catalan club's sporting director Matheu Alemany claimed that no talks are being held with the forward's representatives. The Frenchman has just over a month remaining on his current deal, and will be a free agent on June 30.

Talks between the Spanish club and Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko broke down late last year after they failed to respond to Barcelona's offer of an extension. The Catalan giants were ready to sell him in January, but his contract situation, which allowed him to leave on a free transfer in the summer, saw clubs hold back on making a bid.

Despite Dembele's rejection, Xavi Hernandez stood by the player and gave him regular minutes with the first-team in the second half of the campaign. The 2018 World Cup winner repaid the faith with 13 assists and one goal to help Barcelona finish second in La Liga behind winner Real Madrid.

Xavi is desperate to keep the France international at the club, and has implored the club to reach an agreement. A number of players have also spoken openly about their desire to continue playing alongside Dembele, but it remains to be seen if the club can find an agreement at this late stage.

Alemany remains skeptical about Dembele renewing his contract with the club. He said that the club have not heard from the speedy winger's agent in the last "six to seven" months, and revealed that no fresh talks have been held despite recent reports claiming otherwise.

"The renewal of Dembélé? I have a personal opinion on this subject but it is beside the point," Alemany said, as quoted on Sport. "Only he and his agents know what they will do. We have had no news for 6-7 months. There is no negotiation with Dembélé's representative at the moment."

Dembele will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave the Camp Nou in the summer. The Frenchman's stock has only risen in the months gone by with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea expected to vie for his signature with all three clubs readying lucrative offers with a hefty signing on bonus.