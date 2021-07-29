Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Antonio Aranda from La Liga rivals Granada CF. The 20-year-old will join the Barcelona B squad for the 2021-22 season with a view to progressing into the first-team in the following campaign.

The Spain youth international made his debut for the Granada senior team last season in the Copa del Rey, and was called up regularly for the team's Europa League campaign. The speedy left-winger also came up against the Barcelona B team while playing for his former employers' reserves.

"FC Barcelona have signed Antonio Aranda for the Barça B squad. The 20 year old comes to the Club from Recreativo Granada, the Andalusian's B team, and he will sign a two year deal until 30 June 2023 with the option of another season," Barcelona said via a statement on Wednesday.

Aranda's two-year deal with an option also has a €50 million release clause, which is expected to double to €100 million when he makes the step up to the first-team. Barcelona have been actively strengthening their youth set up with the former Granada winger joining a host of players that have already arrived from clubs across Europe.

Coming to the Barcelona first-team, the club are actively trying to offload a number of players but have not made much progress on that front. However, senior players that have not been made available for transfer are generating interest with Sergino Dest receiving offers from clubs in Germany and England.

The American right-back is a key part of Ronald Koeman's team and is not up for sale, but the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have made offers that the player has turned down. According to Sport, Dest has absolutely no interest in leaving Barcelona and is keen to continue his development with the Camp Nou outfit.

Barcelona are desperate to raise funds and could have been tempted to cash in, with Dortmund, Arsenal and Ligue 1 outfit Monaco making offers for the full back. However, the club have informed the player that he will not be sold this summer as they are counting on him to be an integral part of the first-team.