Barcelona have rejected an offer from AS Roma for defender Clement Lenglet despite their need to sell players and balance their books. The Catalan club want the Serie A outfit to increase their offer for the centre back.

Lenglet is not among the first-team stars that have been made available for transfer this summer as Barcelona look to raise funds, but the club will not turn away suitors that match their valuation. The 26-year-old was a mainstay under Ronald Koeman last season, starting 29 of the 33 league games he played while also being a regular in the Champions League.

According to Sport, Barcelona have rejected Roma's €15 million (£11.3m) offer for the defender, who was initially offered to the Italian club as part of the deal to bring Lorenzo Pellegrini to the Camp Nou. Despite rejecting the La Liga club's initial offer of a player swap, they still have strong interest in Lenglet with Jose Mourinho keen to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico.

Barcelona value Lenglet at €25 million (£21.4m) and have no intention of lowering their valuation despite their precarious financial situation. Moreover, he is a player they have no issues retaining if a suitable offer does not arrive owing to him being a regular in the starting XI and someone Ronald Koeman counts on.

Roma are not the only club to show interest in Lenglet with the defender also receiving interest from clubs in England. Everton and West Ham United have enquired about the France international's availability but are yet to make a formal offer.

Another disadvantage facing Roma in the race for Lenglet is that the Frenchman is said to favour a move to the Premier League if he is required to leave the Camp Nou this summer. However, the player's first choice is to remain with Barcelona, with whom he has a contract until the summer of 2026.