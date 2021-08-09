Antoine Greizmann could be the next player to leave the Camp Nou with Manchester United interested in taking the forward to England. The Frenchman has not had the best time since joining the Catalan club from Atletico Madrid, and could be ready for a new challenge.

Barcelona are desperate to lower their wage bill, and bringing in funds through Griezmann's sale will allow them to strengthen their squad and fall in line with La Liga's financial fair play regulations. The France international is currently the highest earner at the club following the departure of Lionel Messi.

According to Spanish media outlet Todo Fichajes, Griezmann is keen to leave Barcelona this summer and the Red Devils are ready to offer him a way out. The 20-time English champions are keen to add another forward to the squad and believe the 2018 World Cup winner could add a new dimension to the front line that already includes Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

United are said to have reached out to Barcelona about a potential move and are expected to follow it up with a precursory offer. Moreover, the Premier League big guns will be without Rashford for at least three months owing to an injury, while Martial's future is also uncertain with Inter Milan looking at him as a potential Romelu Lukaku replacement.

Barcelona were initially desperate to offload Griezmann to make room for Messi, but the Frenchman's commitment in training changed Ronald Koeman's mind. The Dutch manager instructed the club to retain the forward hoping that he can find his best form this upcoming campaign.

However, the La Liga giants are still struggling to balance their books and if a good offer does arrive, they could consider allowing Griezmann to leave. United are looking to strengthen in other areas as well, but the opportunity to add a quality forward like the Frenchman could prove tempting, especially with their main rivals Chelsea and Manchester City spending big to bolster their squads.