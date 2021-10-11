Bayern Munich are ready to take advantage of Barcelona's financial troubles with moves reportedly being readied for a number of the Catalan club's top stars. The German club are hoping to strike cut price deals in the hope of "helping" the cash-strapped La Liga giants.

The Catalan club are in a dire situation as they deal with the repercussions of all the over-spending in recent seasons. The lack of funds and a reduced salary cap saw them lose club talisman Lionel Messi and sacrifice Antoine Griezmann to league rivals Atletico Madrid.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Bayern are ready return next summer for some of Barcelona's key players whom they had previously ben linked with. The likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are said to be on the club's radar as Barcelona's financial turmoil continues.

Ter Stegen has been rumoured to be viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer by Bayern. The 29-year-old has played under Neuer for the German national team, and has been the number one at the Camp Nou for the last seven seasons.

Dest and de Jong, on the other hand, had been linked to the German giants prior to their switch to the Camp Nou. Both the players left Ajax and were linked with Bayern before they chose to join the Catalan outfit.

The former Amsterdam residents have been impressive since joining Barcelona, and according to the report, the door in Munich remains open if they are ever interested in a new challenge. However, Dest and de Jong are a vital part of Ronald Koeman's current squad and are unlikely to be allowed to leave anytime soon.

Pedri, meanwhile, is the new star of the Camp Nou. The 18-year-old made his breakthrough last season for the club, while also shining for Spain at the European Championship and the Olympics this summer. Bayern were keen to sign him on loan in the summer, but he remains an integral part of Barcelona's future generation.

Bayern are not only financially sound, but are also doing much better than their European rivals on the pitch. Julian Nagelsmann's team are not only leading the way in the German Bundesliga, they are also top of the table in their Champions League group, which includes Barcelona, who lost 3-0 to the reigning German champions.