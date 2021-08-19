Lionel Messi has officially left FC Barcelona, but the aftermath of his departure is still causing a massive ripple effect at the Camp Nou. There have been numerous speculations about the number 10 shirt that the former first team captain had recently vacated. Despite being touted as the most likely person to inherit the number, Sergio Aguero has confirmed that he has gone in a different direction.

The truth is, no one in the club is keen on taking Messi's legendary shirt. Needless to say, no one would want to sit under the microscope while wearing the shirt of perhaps the the club's greatest player.

Messi's Argentina teammate and close friend, Sergio Aguero, joined the Catalan giants earlier this summer. He has been the strong favourite to take the number 10 shirt, and even captain Gerard Pique revealed that he advised his new teammate to do so.

Just days ago, while hosting a Twitch stream where Pique appeared as a guest, influencer Ibai Llanos asked, "Nobody's going to wear the number 10, no? Nobody's brave enough."

The Barcelona veteran then replied, "Well, I think someone will have to, I told Kun to wear it, but he's not sure."

As it turns out, Aguero has decided to take the number 19 instead. He confirmed his decision by sharing a photo of a no. 19 Barcelona jersey on his Instagram account with his name "Kun Aguero" printed on it.

Despite the new captain's suggestion, the Argentine forward decided against taking his friend's number. Instead, it appears as though Philippe Coutinho might end up with the number 10.

After having been on the chopping block throughout the summer, it appears as though the Brazilian won't be making an exit after all. Not only will he be staying at the Camp Nou, it now seems like manager Ronald Koeman is ready to make him a regular part of the first-team squad.