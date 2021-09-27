It was a sensational comeback for Ansu Fati as he scored a goal just two minutes after coming on in Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

There was an air of hope at the Catalan capital when manager Ronald Koeman named Fati in his squad for Sunday. However, he warned that the 18-year-old will be eased into action to make sure that he does not suffer an injury setback.

However, Fati needed only two minutes to prove that he is indeed the breath of fresh air that the Blaugrana have been waiting for. In his first match in nearly a year, and also his first wearing Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey, Fati sent the Camp Nou up on their feet in rapturous applause.

With Ronald Koeman watching from the stands due to suspension, he will be relieved to see Fati making the most out of his "second debut" for the club. The teenage sensation had a stellar start to the 2020/21 season, before a serious knee injury and complications during his recovery kept him off the pitch for nearly a year.

A lot has changed in that span of time, notably the departure of former captain Lionel Messi. Fati has inherited the Argentine's jersey number, and he is starting to prove that he is up for the challenge.

The 3-0 victory and Fati's comeback are exactly what Barcelona need at the moment, with morale dropping at the Camp Nou due to a string of disappointing results. Koeman has been under immense pressure, with his job on the line if things don't turn around soon.

Fati came on to play on the left side of the forward line, almost drawing a penalty before finally scoring a solo effort after taking the ball straight from the Levante half and into the back of the net. It was the icing on the cake after Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong scored early goals for the Blaugrana in the 7th and 14th minute.

Culers were delighted with the display, making them momentarily forget the crisis that they are in. Koeman has bought himself some time, and will be hoping to to have more players taken out of the injury list. At the moment, that long list includes Pedri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto.

Koeman has to endure another match from the stands, but he will be hoping for a good result before he returns to try and salvage the season and his job.