FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres may have just arrived at the Camp Nou last January, but he already feels very much part of the club. Ahead of their Europa League quarter-finals first leg clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, he weighed in on several things including the fate of attacking partner Ousmane Dembele.

It is no secret that the club and the French forward have been at odds about the player's contract renewal. Talks appeared to have ended over the winter, but negotiations have since been revived following Dembele's impressive form under the guidance of manager Xavi Hernandez. For Torres, he admits that he would go to extreme measures if it was up to him to decide his teammate's future.

While speaking to the press at the Frankfurt Stadion on Wednesday, Torres said. "I would kidnap him in Barcelona. It's a good club. It's one of the best in the world." However, he admitted that he truly has no control over the situation.

"There are things that are none of our business. It's his decision. In whatever he decides, I wish him the best."

Dembele and Torres have been key parts of Xavi's squad in recent weeks, helping Barcelona snatch second place in La Liga away from Sevilla. It is an impressive resurgence in form, considering how the team was in danger on missing out on the top four spots just a few months ago.

"I think the players up top have to score goals and give assists. I have to participate. I'm more of a winger than a striker. If I have chances and I make them, it's better for me and for the team," Ferran said.

Apart from Dembele, he also shared his admiration for Barcelona wonder boy Pedri, who has been in the spotlight in recent days. "Those of us who train with him every day are not surprised. He is a luxury. Every day he surprises me because of the quality he has and the humility with which he carries himself. He can define an era and today he can be one of the best in the world," said Torres, as quoted by Marca.

On Thursday, the Blaugrana will compete in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. They have been more accustomed to the Champions League in the past, but Xavi and the players have made it clear that every match and every tournament is important. They are also careful not to underestimate any opponent.

"Barcelona is a club that must fight for all competitions. Tomorrow we will fight for the Europa League and we will do everything we can to achieve it," added Torres, before explaining that any loss can easily erase previous results.

"The coach makes it clear that we have to take it one game at a time. If you lose tomorrow, nobody remembers the dynamic. We have to approach the match with humility and desire."

Focus now needs to return to the pitch after the past days were consumed by the drama surrounding Dembele's contract renewal. The club had reopened talks with the player's agent, but no progress was made after a meeting in Morocco earlier this week. On the upside, Ronald Araujo's renewal appears closer to being signed, and Xavi is slowly getting a clearer picture of what he squad will look like in the immediate future.